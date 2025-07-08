Prime Minister Emphasises Need for Strengthened Regional Security

Prime Minister and Chair of CARICOM, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has underscored the urgent need for strengthened regional security, emphasising that economic integration through the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) cannot succeed without a safe and stable environment.

In his address during a business forum breakfast, held at Sandals Montego Bay in St. James, on July 8, Dr. Holness argued that “none of our [regional] aspirations will be possible without security, and the CSME can only function in a stable, safe and rules-based environment”.

The Prime Minister pointed to the scale of Jamaica’s investment in public safety and national security since 2016.

“Jamaica has made bold investments in our national security platform. Over US$500 million has been invested in our national security since 2016, which has transformed our public safety infrastructure and boosted investor confidence,” Dr. Holness outlined.

Despite these efforts, the Prime Minister pointed out that organised crime continues to threaten regional progress.

“Transnational criminal networks continue to pose serious threats across CARICOM, undermining economic development, fueling violence and weakening public trust,” he noted.

In this vein, Dr. Holness called for stronger cooperation among CARICOM states in tackling these challenges head-on.

“CARICOM must now intensify its collective efforts to dismantle these criminal networks through stronger intelligence sharing, border protection, cyber defence and joint enforcement strategies,” the CARICOM Chair emphasised.

Dr. Holness reminded stakeholders that the concept of security must extend beyond crime control and encompass all critical systems underpinning economic resilience.

“When we speak of security, sometimes the perspective is that we’re focusing on violence and connected forms of security operations. [However], it is also the security of our telecommunications system. It’s the security of our financial and banking system. It’s the security of our judicial system and it is the security of our cyber system,” the Prime Minister said.

“It is also the security of our shipping and logistics systems, and this is what this investment in security is all about. Yes, it is protecting public order and citizen security, but it is also protecting our economic and commercial security.” Dr. Holness added.

The business forum was hosted by the CARICOM Private Sector Organization (CPSO) and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ). It formed part of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) being held in Montego Bay from July 6 to 8.