Prime Minister Dr The Most Honourable Andrew Holness Announces New Cabinet and Government Senate Appointments

Dr. The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, has announced the appointment of a new Cabinet for the Government of Jamaica.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 70 (1) of the Constitution of Jamaica, Prime Minister Holness advised that the following Members of the House of Representatives and of the Senate be appointed as Ministers with effect fromWednesday, September 17, 2025:

1. Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Minister of Economic Growth and

Infrastructure Development – Dr. the Most Honourable Andrew Holness

2. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace – Dr. Horace

Chang

3. Minister of Finance and the Public Service – Mrs. Fayval Williams

4. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade – Senator Kamina Johnson Smith

5. Minister of Tourism – Mr. Edmund Bartlett

6. Minister of Health and Wellness – Dr. Christopher Tufton

7. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport – Ms. Olivia Babsy

Grange

8. Minister of Justice – Mr. Delroy Chuck

9. Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information – Senator Dana Morris

Dixon

10. Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce – Senator Aubyn Hill

11. Minister of Local Government and Rural Development – Mr. Desmond

McKenzie

12. Minister of Labour and Social Security – Mr. Pearnel Charles Jr.

13. Minister of Transport, Telecommunications and Energy – Mr. Daryl Vaz

14. Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining – Mr. Floyd Green

15. Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change – Mr. Matthew Samuda

16. Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for

Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation – Ambassador Audrey Marks

17. Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for

Science, Technology and Special Projects – Mr. Andrew Wheatley

18. Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure

Development responsible for Land Titling and Settlements – Mr. Robert

Montague

19. Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure

Development with responsibility for Works – Mr. Robert Morgan

In accordance with the relevant provisions of Section 35 (2) of the Constitution of Jamaica, Prime Minister Holness advised that the following persons be appointed as Senators with effect from Wednesday, September 17, 2025:

1. Mrs. Kamina Elizabeth Johnson Smith

2. Mr. Aubyn Rochester Hill

3. Dr. Dana Marie Elizabeth Morris Dixon

The following persons will be appointed as Senators with effect from Thursday,

September 18, 2025:

1. Hon. Thomas George Lewis Tavares-Finson, OJ, CD, JP

2. Mr. Charles Anthony Sinclair, CD

3. Mr. Abka Lincoln Ramon Fitz-Henley

4. Hon. Keith Patrice Duncan, OJ

5. Mrs. Sherene Samantha Golding Campbell

6. Mr. Kavan Anthony Gayle, CD

7. Mr. Marlon Andre Morgan

8. Dr. Elon Beresford Thompson, DM (Urology), MBBS, BMed Sci.

9. Mrs. Rose Marie Bennett-Cooper

10. Mr. Christian George Louis Tavares-Finson

The Andrew Holness Administration is committed to fulfilling its historic 2025 mandate to transform Jamaica into a peaceful, productive and prosperous nation.