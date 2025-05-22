Prime Minister Directs Cabinet to Strengthen Laws Against Gender-based Violence

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has instructed Cabinet members to strengthen Jamaica’s legislative framework to combat gender-based violence.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, during Thursday’s (May 22) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

She indicated that Cabinet received an update from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, on investigations into acts of violence against women, which she strongly condemned.

“This is something that is happening across our country… it is a problem. Our girls are under siege. This is not acceptable… it cannot be acceptable in our country. So, the Prime Minister has told us that we can’t stand by and have this happen. We have to do what we can, as Cabinet Ministers, to take strong steps and change the laws to make it clear that this kind of action is not acceptable,” Senator Morris Dixon said.

Meanwhile, she said the country continues to see tangible progress in the fight against crime, with the numbers consistently trending downwards.

“Since the start of the year, the stats are clear, 40 per cent down in terms of murder, shootings are now 32 per cent down and major crimes are down 21 per cent. That is reason to celebrate, and all of that is not by chance. It is the result of really strong leadership and greater investments in our police force. We are also using a lot more digital technology to support real-time policing,” Senator Morris Dixon further stated.