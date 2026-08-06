Prime Minister Calls for National Unity Behind Major Rebuilding Effort

As the nation marks 64 years of Independence amid ongoing post-Hurricane Melissa recovery efforts, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has called on Jamaicans to unite behind what he describes as the first major national rebuilding initiative of the country’s post-Independence era.

“Since Independence, successive governments have built important highways, housing developments, schools, hospitals, water systems, and public facilities. But never in our independent history have we attempted a single, coordinated, island-wide programme of reconstruction and resilience on the scale and pace now before us,” he said in his Independence Day Message.

The coordinated reconstruction effort will be spearheaded by the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA), under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Ambassador Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson.

Acknowledging the extensive damage inflicted by Hurricane Melissa on homes, schools, roads, bridges, water systems, farms and businesses across the country, Prime Minister Holness commended the resilience, determination and community spirit displayed by Jamaicans in the face of the crisis.

“Even in the most difficult hours, we saw the true character of Jamaica: neighbours helping neighbours, public servants working beyond the call of duty, members of the security forces restoring access and order, churches and voluntary organisations providing relief, and Jamaicans at home and abroad giving generously,” he recounted.

Dr. Holness emphasised that the task ahead is not simply to rebuild, but to build a stronger, more resilient Jamaica that can better withstand future shocks, while fostering confidence in the country’s future and inspiring the next generation.

The Prime Minister noted that, through NaRRA, the Government is establishing the capacity to coordinate, finance and deliver reconstruction on a scale unprecedented in Jamaica since Independence.

“NaRRA will be an instrument of disciplined national action. It will cut through fragmentation. It will prepare sound projects. It will enforce standards, and it will protect the public purse. It will also ensure that works are completed properly, efficiently and transparently,” Dr. Holness affirmed.

He emphasised that the reconstruction effort is being guided by a national vision to reduce vulnerability, unlock new areas for development, strengthen rural communities, revitalise towns and cities, and build on the strong foundation already established for sustained economic growth.

“But renewal on this scale asks something of every one of us. It asks for respect for law and order, for protection of public property, for honest work, for fiscal discipline, and for strong families and communities that refuse to surrender their future to criminals and disorder,” the Prime Minister maintained.

He cautioned that every dollar wasted represents a missed opportunity to repair a road, rebuild a classroom, or strengthen a vulnerable water system.

“Every act of corruption steals from the Jamaican people… every delay caused by indiscipline postpones the future we are building. We must therefore demand high standards from government, contractors, institutions, and from ourselves,” Dr. Holness stated.

He urged Jamaicans to reject the notion that the country is too small, too divided or too constrained to achieve transformational change, and called on the present generation to honour the legacy of their forebears, who overcame much greater challenges with far fewer resources.

“Their courage gave us freedom… our duty is to use that freedom wisely. Let this generation be remembered as the generation that secured Jamaica’s future… that rebuilt stronger, modernised the country, restored confidence in national institutions, and created new possibilities for every parish and every community,” Dr. Holness stated.