Primary Schools Receive Water Tanks

Fifty-one primary schools across the island are now benefiting from the distribution of water tanks, under a multi-year initiative funded by the United States Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Programme and facilitated through the National Education Trust (NET).

Valued at approximately US$40,000, the donation is aimed at improving access to reliable water supply in schools, particularly those located in vulnerable and underserved communities. The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the resilience of the education sector by ensuring that schools have access to adequate water for daily operations.

By providing the 1,000-gallon tanks, the programme is expected to support safe and sanitary learning environments, enhance student health and well-being, and enable uninterrupted teaching and learning.

The latest handover took place on Wednesday (April 22) at Bethany Primary School in Manchester, where two tanks were officially presented, marking the culmination of the effort.

Prior to this, a total of 38 tanks were distributed between June 2022 and 2023, underscoring the sustained nature of the intervention. In the coming days, three other schools in the parish will officially receive their tanks.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, described the initiative as a powerful demonstration of partnership and shared commitment to Jamaica’s children.

She expressed gratitude to the United States Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Programme for the generous contribution, noting that the investment represents more than J$6.4 million in support of the nation’s schools.

Miss Crawford emphasised that access to safe and reliable water is a necessity, not a luxury, and is fundamental to health, dignity and education. She pointed to global development reports from organisations such as UNICEF and the World Health Organization that highlight the link between inadequate water and sanitation facilities and higher rates of absenteeism among students.

She also noted that rural communities in Jamaica continue to face challenges with water scarcity, making the initiative especially significant.

United States Chargé d’Affaires to Jamaica, Scott Renner, said the water tanks represent more than just physical infrastructure, describing them as tools that enable meaningful impact.

He highlighted the collaborative nature of the project, involving the Government, NET, schools and communities, and noted that approximately 38 tanks have already been installed across several regions.

Mr. Renner also underscored the importance of water access in the aftermath of natural disasters, particularly Hurricane Melissa, which severely impacted several regions of the island.

He explained that during the hurricane response, water supply was a central concern, as lack of clean water could lead to disease outbreaks and disruptions in essential services, such as schools and hospitals.

Principal of Bethany Primary, Prudence Bennett-Blake, welcomed the donation, noting that the school and surrounding community often struggle during periods of drought.

She noted that the institution relies heavily on rainfall due to the absence of piped water from the National Water Commission, and the additional tanks will significantly improve water storage capacity for both the school and nearby residents.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of NET, Latoya Harris-Ghartey, reiterated that access to water is a fundamental human right and essential to the functioning of schools. She noted that in some communities, the presence of a water tank can determine whether a school remains open.

Mrs. Harris-Ghartey emphasised that the partnership-driven initiative reflects a broader commitment to building resilience within the education system, ensuring that resources are directed to schools with the greatest need.