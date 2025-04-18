Primary Schools In Westmoreland Participate In National School Moves Day

Some 200 students from 13 primary schools across Westmoreland, participated in National School Moves Day, which was held at the Sheffield Primary School in the parish recently, under the theme ‘Strong Bodies, Stronger Minds’.

National School Moves Day is a flagship initiative under the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Jamaica Moves in Schools Programme and aims to reinforce the importance of physical activity in all schools.

Participating schools included Peggybury Primary, Little London Primary, Mount Airy, among others.

As part of the day’s activities, students participated in multiple exercise-based activities.

Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr. Marcia Graham told JIS News, that getting students of this age group involved in physical activity, is very important.

“We form our habits from early in life and once we get them accustomed to healthy habits, then this will follow them through life. We are building a solid foundation of physical activity,” Dr. Graham said.

“This is good for the children because even as they grow older and go up in their academic pursuits, even when this workload gets heavier, because they have developed a habit of physical activity, it’s more likely that they will continue to remain physically active throughout their adolescent years and adulthood,” she added.

Dr. Graham further noted that this was of utmost importance, as there are many non-communicable diseases that are brought on by unhealthy habits that start from a young age.

“Those unhealthy habits have negative health impact as they age and so it’s important that we keep them physically active so that they can stay mentally sharp. Stronger bodies give sharper minds, so it will help them in their academic pursuits and help them to manage their weight…avoid obesity and the other diseases that obesity is a risk factor for such as diabetes, hypertension, arthritis and other joint disorders that come from having an unhealthy lifestyle,” she stated.

“Even some cancers are linked [to] excess fat and so we think it is important to have the students at the primary school level engaging in physical activity, making it a habit,” Dr. Graham added.

She pointed out that when children are active, they can also encourage their parents to adapt to a healthy lifestyle.

For his part, Regional Physical Activity Specialist at the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Orane Gardener, said the day’s activities served to educate teachers and principals about various activities that students can do.

“With Jamaica Moves in Schools there is a physical activity component where we promote three-five minutes break and one hour of free play [for the children]. So, the outcome of today is for the teachers and principals, along with the students to have a basic idea of the various activities they can do,” Mr. Gardener said.

He added that the day consisted of much more than running, it was jam packed with fun physical activities for the children.

“So instead of just running and instead of just dancing, we are teaching them the different movements to promote stronger minds and stronger bodies. For example, they’ll be bouncing, doing cartwheels, tiger bends [and] they’ll be forming shapes. Very important way to enhance and improve their critical thinking and analytic skills,” he stated.

According to Mr. Gardner, the Sheffield Primary School grounds were ideal for this year’s event, as the compound’s infrastructure promotes physical activity.

Meanwhile, Health Education and Promotion Officer for Westmoreland, Gerald Miller, stated that he was pleased with the turnout for this year’s event, as the promotion of physical activity is much needed among the island’s children.

“We are using the school setting now to see how we can get them to have a greater appreciation of physical activity, which is being done in more schools now, where they are incorporating that in the teaching and learning process,” Mr. Miller noted.