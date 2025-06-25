Primary Schools in St. Ann Celebrate PEP Achievements

Several primary schools across St. Ann are celebrating remarkable success, following the release of this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP) results.

Among the standout performers is Breadnut Hill Primary School, where Principal, Sherron Minott, expressed her delight at her students’ stellar accomplishments.

“I am very proud of our students’ performance this year. Some have secured placements in some of the most prestigious high schools, and some even achieved their first or second choices. It’s a testament to the dedication of our teachers, students, and the entire school community,” she told JIS News in an interview.

Ms. Minott highlighted that although Breadnut Hill is not as large or as historically renowned as some of its counterparts in the parish, the school has been steadily building its reputation for academic excellence and vibrant extracurricular activities.

She credited her dedicated team of teachers and the supportive parents for creating an environment where students can thrive.

“Our teachers go above and beyond, working tirelessly to ensure every student reaches his or her potential. Our parents are also very involved, which makes a big difference,” she said.

At Ocho Rios Primary School, Principal, Suzette Barnes Wilson, shared her enthusiasm about the results.

“We are very pleased with our students’ performance this year. Many achieved placements in their high school of choice, while others secured spots at their second option. It’s a reflection of our strategic approach to teaching and learning,” she told JIS News.

Principal Wilson explained that the school employs an innovative rotation strategy where teachers are periodically rotated across different subjects and groups. This approach helps keep students engaged, focused, and on par with their peers, fostering a collaborative and dynamic learning environment.

“Excellence is our motto, and these results show that our efforts are paying off. Our steady improvement over the past three years confirms our position as a key feeder school for high schools in St. Ann, and we remain committed to maintaining and surpassing these standards,” she said.

The achievements across the parish have garnered praise beyond the school walls. Councillor Michael Belnavis, Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay and Chairman of Ocho Rios Primary, expressed his pride and optimism in the schools’ performance.

“It’s truly heartening to hear about the excellent grades attained by our primary-school students. These results are a reflection of the hard work of teachers, students, and parents alike. They also reflect a significant boost in student achievements and the schools’ rising reputation as critical feeders into Jamaica’s secondary-education system,” he said.

Councillor Belnavis emphasised that the structure and strategic initiatives of the schools are instrumental in their continued growth.

“Parents are becoming more involved in their children’s education, which greatly supports our schools’ efforts. With such collaborative efforts, I am confident that our schools will continue to improve and produce even more outstanding results in the future,” he said.