Primary School Graduates Encouraged to Remain Committed to Excellence

Graduates of Chetwood Memorial Primary School in Montego Bay, St. James, have been encouraged to remain committed to excellence and to embrace the values of discipline, perseverance and ambition as they prepare to enter the next stage of their academic journey.

Speaking at the school’s graduation ceremony on July 1, at the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in the parish, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, praised the institution for its outstanding performance over the years and lauded members of the 2025 graduating cohort for their achievements.

“The performance of the school is outstanding. There are 164 students, and 141 of them have done extremely well in their exit exams. The teachers and parents deserve full commendation,” Dr. Chang said.

“The discipline you have at Chetwood, the instruction you have received, working as a team and a family, will do you well in high school. Stay with it. Keep your friends. Work well and keep your ambition,” he told the students.

Dr. Chang pointed out that education remains a central pillar in sustained national development.

“If we’re going to make this country a better place, it has to be one where we make education a priority. It is the success of these students that will make Jamaica a better place for all,” he said.

Dr. Chang, who also serves as Member of Parliament for St. James Northwestern, also announced several gifts to support the school, including 35 chairs for the computer lab and laptops for the top-performing boy and girl.

Meanwhile, Regional Director at the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Michelle Pinnock, delivered a motivational charge using the analogy of aviation to encourage students to soar beyond limitations.

“Lift, thrust, drag and weight – these are the forces of aerodynamics, and they apply to your life. Lift is your determination. You must rise above the weight that tries to pull you down. Drag represents the challenges, use them to refine your approach. Thrust is your action, your drive. And weight is your grounding. Don’t let it hold you back; let it shape your flight,” she encouraged.

Dr. Pinnock called on parents to continue playing an active role in their children’s education, especially as they transition to high school. “No child should have a password that you don’t know. Search the bags, do the spot checks, visit the school. Tough love is important for this next leg of the journey,” she said.

The Regional Director also urged separated parents to set aside differences for the good of their children.

“These graduates are not footballs to be thrown between parents… commit today to work together to uplift your child,” she encouraged.

The graduation ceremony also highlighted the school’s legacy of academic excellence and community involvement as it continues to celebrate 100 years of service in education.