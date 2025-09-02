Press Release – Leesha Delatie-Budair Appointed Director – General of STATIN

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) wishes to announce the appointment of Ms. Leesha Delatie-Budair as Director-General of the Institute, effective September 1, 2025.

With a robust background in economics and statistics and extensive experience in official statistics and leadership, Ms. Delatie-Budair has been pivotal in modernizing Jamaica’s statistical systems to meet international standards.

Ms. Delatie-Budair previously served as the Deputy Director-General, overseeing the statistical divisions of the Institute and as the Director, Research Design and Evaluation (RD&E), where she led the team responsible for maintaining the statistical infrastructure of STATIN.

Her leadership extends to the global stage, as she serves as the National Focal Point on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Indicators and is a former member of the Inter-Agency and Expert Group on the SDGs (IAEG-SDGs).

She is currently a member of the UN Steering Committee for the revision of the Handbook on Household Surveys and is a lead chapter author.

With two decades of experience as a Statistician, she holds a Master of Science in Economic Development Policy from SALISES, UWI Mona, a Bachelor of Sciences degree with majors in Economics and Statistics from UWI Mona, and a Post Graduate Certificate in Survey Sampling from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

She is also a graduate of the Sampling Programme for Survey Statisticians at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and a member of the International Association of Survey Statisticians (IASS).

She has also chaired several internal committees and represented the Institute and the country regionally and internationally.

Chairman of the Board of Directors for STATIN, Mr. Robert Stennett, expressed confidence in Ms. Delatie-Budair’s leadership skills and her ability to chart the organization’s next phase of growth.

Mr. Stennett, noted that “The appointment of Ms. Leesha Delatie-Budair as Director-General marks a pivotal moment in STATIN’s journey towards data-driven national

development, as her visionary leadership and international expertise will elevate Jamaica’s statistical capacity to meet evolving global standards.

The Board is confident that under her stewardship, STATIN will continue to transform and innovate, strengthening partnerships and collaborative engagement with stakeholders as we work together in delivering high-quality, timely data that empowers evidence-based decision-making.”