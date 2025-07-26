President Trump Looking to Work with Jamaica on Areas of Mutual Interest

United States (US) President, Donald Trump, says his Government is looking forward to working with Jamaica on mutual goals of countering transnational crime and strengthening regional security, particularly through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI), and through collaboration on Haiti.

He cited opportunity to work together to expand trade and promote more US investments into Jamaica in areas such as energy and tourism.

President Trump was addressing a ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday (July 24), where Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, handed over his Letters of Credence.

The presentation ceremony marked the completion of the credentialing process – the most significant part of the formality that affirms the diplomatic role and reinforces the strong bilateral ties between Jamaica and the US.

President Trump said that the arrival of Jamaica’s top diplomat is important on many levels and signifies the close partnership built on a foundation of deep ties between the people of both countries.

“It signifies more than 60 years of friendship between our nations and our enduring commitment to trade, investment and security,” he said.

He expressed strong support to the Government and people of Jamaica and for the continued development of the special relationship that exists between the countries.

“Mr. Ambassador, I look forward to working with you to advance our common agenda and deepen the bonds between our countries. It is a pleasure to welcome you to Washington,” Mr. Trump said, in extending welcome to Jamaica’s 14th ambassador to the US.

Ambassador Anderson, in conveying warm greetings from the Government and people of Jamaica, noted that the relationship between the countries “is deeply rooted in shared history, cultural ties, people-to-people connections, and geographic proximity”.

“Over the years, our cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels has grown steadily, yielding mutual benefits across several key sectors, particularly in security, health, and energy,” he noted.

“Mr. President, Jamaica deeply appreciates our strong and enduring security partnership with the United States through the various cooperation mechanisms. This collaboration has been instrumental in strengthening our security capabilities and promoting regional stability. As Ambassador, I look forward to working closely with your Administration to deepen and expand this critical partnership in pursuit of a safer and more secure Western Hemisphere,” he said.

Ambassador Anderson cited priority areas for engagement with the United States, including in energy, trade and investment.

He highlighted the critical importance of the Jamaica-US economic partnership, noting that the US remains the country’s most important trading partner, and that the island continues to attract a growing number of American tourists.

“In March of this year, Jamaica had the distinct honour of welcoming US Secretary of State, Hon. Marco Rubio. His visit underscored the strength of our bilateral relationship and reaffirmed the spirit of partnership that continues to guide our engagements,” Ambassador Anderson said.

The credential ceremony represents a significant milestone in Jamaica-US diplomatic relationship and sets the stage for continued cooperation on matters of mutual interest.