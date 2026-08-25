President Ali Urges Caribbean Media to Embrace AI While Preserving Human-Centred Journalism

President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has called on Caribbean media organisations to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies while ensuring that journalism remains firmly rooted in human experience, editorial accountability, and the region’s cultural identity.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 57th Annual General Assembly (AGA) of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) on August 18 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, Guyana, President Ali noted that these technologies should be seen as tools that support and enhance the work of journalists rather than replace them.

He argued that journalism involves far more than simply processing information, requiring journalists to listen, observe, build relationships, understand emotions and cultural contexts, and interpret human experiences.

The President encouraged media professionals to use AI for tasks such as transcribing interviews, analysing data, translating content, and supporting newsroom operations, while maintaining editorial judgment and responsibility.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ali said the AGA took place at a critical juncture for Caribbean broadcasting as technological advancements continue to transform how audiences access, consume, and produce information.

He reflected on the historic role of broadcasting in uniting Caribbean people, recalling a time when a small radio on a kitchen table, veranda, or in a village shop could bring entire communities together to listen to news, music, cricket, weather reports, and discussions on issues affecting their daily lives.

The President said broadcasting has helped Caribbean people recognise their shared experiences, culture, music, food, faith, folklore and ability to overcome adversity.

He noted that the establishment of the CBU in 1970 was rooted in the recognition that Caribbean people should see themselves reflected in the media, and that the region should be more than just a consumer of content produced elsewhere.

President Ali said the CBU has, therefore, represented more than just an association of broadcasters, serving as a vital instrument of regional cooperation, integration, and the promotion of authentic Caribbean stories.

Against this background, he said the technological revolution has created unprecedented opportunities, enabling television and radio content to reach audiences worldwide through streaming services, podcasts, social media platforms, and mobile devices.

However, the President cautioned that Caribbean broadcasters now face intense competition for audience attention from content producers across the globe, making it imperative for media organisations to understand where audiences, particularly young people, are accessing information and entertainment.

Dr. Ali identified economic sustainability, audience fragmentation, misinformation, and technological transformation as four major challenges confronting Caribbean media.

As such, he called for new revenue models, greater investment in broadband infrastructure and digital production, stronger cybersecurity measures and training, as well as enhanced fact-checking and standards for the disclosure of AI-generated content.

President Ali urged Caribbean broadcasters not to fear or retreat from technology but rather to master and regulate it, leveraging global digital platforms to amplify Caribbean voices and ensure that, even in an increasingly automated media environment, the people of the region continue to see themselves reflected in stories about their lives, cultures, and aspirations.

The three-day AGA was held from August 17 to 19 under the theme ‘Caribbean Media and AI’.