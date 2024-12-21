Presentation of grants to members of Jamaica’s team to the recent Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, France (PHOTOS) December 21, 2024 Listen 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate Share Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange (right) makes a presentation to national 400 metres hurdles athlete, Janieve Rusell, during a function to handover grants to members of Jamaica's team to the recent Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, France. At left is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Denzil Thorpe. The event was held at the Ministry’s Trafalgar Road offices in Kingston on December 20. The Full Story Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange (left) makes a presentation to shot put thrower, Rajindra Campbell, during a function to handover grants to members of Jamaica’s team to the recent Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, France. The event was held at the Ministry’s Trafalgar Road offices in Kingston on December 20. Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange (right) makes a presentation to national triple jumper, Shanieka Ricketts, during a function to handover grants to members of Jamaica’s team to the recent Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, France. The event was held at the Ministry’s Trafalgar Road offices in Kingston on December 20.