Presentation of grants to members of Jamaica’s team to the recent Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, France (PHOTOS)

Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange (right) makes a presentation to national 400 metres hurdles athlete, Janieve Rusell, during a function to handover grants to members of Jamaica's team to the recent Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, France. At left is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Denzil Thorpe. The event was held at the Ministry’s Trafalgar Road offices in Kingston on December 20.