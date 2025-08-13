Preparations Well Advanced for 2025/26 Academic Year

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information Dr. Kasan Troupe, has informed that preparations are well advanced for the reopening of schools for the academic year 2025/2026.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Tuesday (August 12), Dr. Troupe stated that through a guided data-driven approach and a child-centred philosophy, the Ministry has conducted extensive reviews, analyses, and strategic planning, to ensure that every child receives quality education in a conducive environment.

She pointed out that, at the heart of the Ministry’s planning process is the commitment to placing children at the centre of all initiatives.

In preparation for the new academic year, the Ministry has examined key data points related to student performance and resource distribution.

Based on these insights, strategic adjustments have been made to enhance the quality of education and operational efficiency, reaffirming the Ministry’s dedication to continuous improvement.

“Recognising the critical importance of modern, safe, and functional learning environments, the Ministry has prioritised infrastructure development as a cornerstone of its reform agenda,” Dr. Troupe explained. She disclosed that over the years, infrastructure maintenance has faced challenges due to limited resources and aging facilities.

The Permanent Secretary, however, informed that due to increased advocacy and budget allocations championed by the Minister of Education, the Ministry has secured an increase in its maintenance budget, moving from $450 million to $628 million.

“This substantial boost will enable critical repairs and upgrades across 202 schools nationwide,” Dr. Troupe said.

In addition, $300 million has been allocated to purchase school furniture for the new academic year, $100 million allocated to treat termite infestation, $400 million to upgrade Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) components and another $400 million to upgrade laboratories at 15 technical high schools.

The Ministry’s technical teams, regional building officers, and school principals have already commenced summer projects aimed at immediate repairs and upgrades.

A firm commitment was also made that all infrastructure work will be completed before the start of the new academic year.

“The Ministry has also emphasised transparent communication and collaboration with contractors and regional teams. School principals have been kept well informed of the progress, and assurances have been received from technical experts that all resources will be disbursed promptly to ensure timely completion,” Dr. Troupe informed. She added that deliberate steps have been taken to improve infrastructure, resources, and systems, all with the child in mind.