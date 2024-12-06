Preparations Under Way to Address Holiday Congestion at Airports

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says preparations are under way to address potential congestion at the island’s airports during the upcoming holiday season.

“I made sure to check with immigration and customs in relation to what provisions they’re making… new kiosks have been installed, which will also ease the issue of immigration congestion,” he noted.

He said that while some challenges may arise during peak periods, particularly at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay where most tourists enter Jamaica, he remains confident in the readiness of the facilities.

The Minister was speaking during a tour of the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Wednesday (December 5) to observe the progress of upgrading work at the facility.

Mr. Vaz said he was satisfied with the renovations done at the facility, to date, which include retiling of the check-in area and upgrading of the air conditioning system, which have enhanced the look and feel of the airport.

Other projects, which are at various stages, include restroom expansion, rehabilitation of the apron and runway extension, installation of a new passenger loading bridge, covered walkways and pick-up areas, and upgrading of the customs and arrival sections.

“My best information is that the issue of the apron is far advanced and a contractor has been selected… . The runway extension project is expected to take about 27 months and the apron 18 months,” the Minister indicated.

He informed that mobilisation for these projects is set to begin in the first quarter of next year.

The tour reflected a commitment to enhancing Jamaica’s aviation infrastructure and improving passenger experiences at one of island’s key international gateways.