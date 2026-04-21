Preparations Under Way for Records and Information Management Policy Review

Preparatory work is currently under way to facilitate a comprehensive review of the Government’s Records and Information Management (RIM) Policy.

This was announced by Chief Technical Director (CTD) in the Information Division of the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Nicola-Ann Brown Pinnock, during Monday’s (April 20) RIM Programme Offboarding Ceremony, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

She noted that the Policy mandates a periodic review every five years, led by the Ministry, which also has responsibility for the Jamaica Archives and Records Department (JARD).

Mrs. Brown Pinnock shared that the review will be guided by programme performance, evolving best practices, the realities of the digital operating environment, and outstanding priority areas.

The RIM Programme, established under the Cabinet-approved 2018 Policy, is a national initiative designed to standardise the management of official records across the Government.

“It ensures that all government activities and decisions are comprehensively and accurately documented, systematically managed and effectively monitored in accordance with established regulatory frameworks,” Mrs. Brown Pinnock said.

She further noted that the programme promotes adherence to life-cycle principles, governing the creation, maintenance, use, and timely disposal of records.

“In accordance with Cabinet Decision No. 2518, it was established to operationalise the RIM Policy through a comprehensive framework of managing official records. This framework facilitates secure data exchange among entities, strengthens institutional and legislative frameworks and ensures that information remains accessible and appropriately protected,” the CTD stated.

Explaining the governance structure, Mrs. Brown Pinnock indicated that overall responsibility for the Policy rests with the Ministry, while its Information Division provides technical guidance and oversight.

JARD is responsible for coordinating and implementing the Policy, while within ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), accountability rests with accounting officers, supported by RIM committees.

“The RIM programme is a critical pillar in the Government of Jamaica’s effort to modernise the public sector and strengthen national governance. Its sustained success will depend on continued commitment, collaboration, the investment across MDAs… and that is essential at this point in time. We need the buy-in, the further buy-in, and we also need you to stay the course,” the CTD emphasised.

Ultimately, she said the programme’s effectiveness will be measured by its ability to support informed decision-making, preserve Jamaica’s documentary heritage, and ensure that accurate, reliable information remains accessible to both present and future generations.