Preparations Intensify in St. Ann for Tropical Storm

Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, says that all government agencies are actively engaged in dialogue as preparations intensify for tropical storm Melissa, which could become a hurricane.

With the island now officially under both a tropical storm and hurricane watch, the Mayor emphasised that every State agency is on high alert, remaining vigilant and ready for all eventualities.

“At this moment, the first order of business is to secure every asset of the municipality – documents, properties, and critical records. We must ensure the safe protection of our vulnerable residents, especially the elderly, who may require targeted support in extreme weather events,” he said.

The Mayor noted that coordination across ministries and agencies remains ongoing, with regular briefings to assess evolving threats and resource needs.

He outlined a proactive, multi-pronged approach designed to minimise disruption and protect lives and property, emphasising that one of the goals is to also establish clear lines of communication between agencies and community leaders.

The Mayor reiterated that even in the absence of a hurricane, the parish should prepare for significant rainfall, which could trigger flooding, and that shelter and evacuation planning are being intensified.

“We want to be ready for all eventualities… we don’t want to be caught napping,” he told JIS News.

Residents are already acting in line with these preparations.

Marvin Brown, Ocho Rios shop owner, said his family has begun assembling an emergency kit, explaining that they are stocking water, non-perishable food, medications, and important documents.

Another resident, Paul Brown, of Exchange, highlighted the importance of securing homes, noting that shutters are being installed and outdoor items that are susceptible to flooding and strong wind have been secured.

Community volunteer, Roschelle Thomas, of Great Pond, spoke of coordinated efforts to protect vulnerable residents, noting that plans are in place to identify the nearest shelters and evacuation routes and to ensure transportation for the elderly.

“We’re making sure there’s a clear plan for who goes where, and that the elderly aren’t left behind,” she said.

Mayor Belnavis also addressed the use of shelters. “If evacuations are required, we will have available shelters as we have done in the past,” he affirmed, with schools across the parish prepared to serve in this capacity.

He reminded residents to monitor official channels for updates and to cooperate with authorities during any evacuation order.

“Preparedness is a shared responsibility. As we coordinate with health, law enforcement, and municipal teams, residents should take personal readiness seriously. Even if Melissa never becomes a hurricane, significant rainfall and associated flooding are very real risks for St. Ann. Our agencies are ready, our people must be prepared,” the Mayor said.