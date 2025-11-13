Preliminary Assessments Reveal $29.5B in Agricultural Damage from Hurricane Melissa

Hurricane Melissa inflicted significant damage on Jamaica’s agriculture sector, with preliminary assessments indicating losses of approximately $29.5 billion.

The disaster affected more than 70,000 farmers and disrupted operations across 41,390 hectares of farmland.

Additionally, approximately 1,251,410 animals – including small ruminants, poultry, and cattle – have been lost.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, made the disclosure in a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 11).

On Tuesday, October 28, Hurricane Melissa made landfall on Jamaica’s south-western coast as a category-five system, unleashing sustained winds exceeding 260 kilometres per hour.

Westmoreland, St. James, Hanover, and St. Elizabeth – among Jamaica’s most productive parishes – bore the brunt of the hurricane, reversing hard-won production gains and posing immediate risks to food security, price stability, and livelihoods.

Mr. Green explained that prior to Hurricane Melissa, the agricultural sector was experiencing robust growth and was on track to exceed its 2022 domestic crop production record of 846,000 tonnes by approximately 10 per cent, reaching an estimated 930,000 tonnes by year end.

“Such growth represented significant progress towards our national food security goals and rural economic development targets. However, regrettably, the hurricane’s impact threatens to undo these gains, with serious implications for the wider economy. This late-season, high-intensity event is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of Small Island Developing States, the reality of climate change and the urgency of strengthening resilience as we respond to the immediate crisis,” he said.

In relation to domestic crops, the Minister noted that approximately 32,400 hectares of vegetable lines were lost, with damage estimated at $8.8 billion, affecting some 47,500 farmers.

He noted that the crops most significantly impacted include sweet pepper, tomato, lettuce, cabbage, and carrot. Vine crops such as melon and cantaloupe also suffered substantial losses.

“Our banana and plantain crops, covering 2,450 hectares, have losses estimated at $2.9 billion, impacting 2,760 farmers. Fruit trees, covering 1,870 hectares, have damage estimated at $337 million, affecting 4,500 farmers. Unfortunately, our yam farmers were not spared Melissa’s blow, as tuber crops (yams, cassava, etc.), covering 4,670 hectares, have losses estimated at $4.5 billion, impacting 6,120 farmers,” Minister Green said.

Additionally, coffee has sustained 40 per cent damage to trees, resulting in a 40 to 45 per cent loss in production, with estimated damage valued at $800 million.

Preliminary assessments for regulated crops, excluding ginger and turmeric, place damage at approximately $833.8 million.

Regarding livestock, Mr. Green reported that the poultry sector has been severely impacted, with the loss of 458,000 layers, representing more than 50 per cent of the laying flock, and 780,000 broilers. The damage is estimated at $2 billion.

In addition, some 3,560 small ruminants, 5,600 pigs, and 2,850 cattle have been lost, with combined damage estimated at $3.1 billion.

In relation to the fisheries sector, Mr. Green indicated that 148 fishing beaches were assessed, and several of the most affected parishes have sustained infrastructural damage, with losses estimated at $2.74 billion.