Preliminary Assessment Estimates $647m Damage by Tropical Storm Rafael

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says a preliminary assessment estimates that Jamaica sustained $647 million in damage resulting from the passage of Tropical Storm Rafael, with approximately $311 million required for immediate road clearance and repairs.

In a Statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 12), Dr. Holness informed that no special allocation has been made, as various pools of funds have already been earmarked, adding that Members of Parliament are therefore advised to prudently use the funds to maximise value and impact.

“Our preliminary assessment reveals that 58 roads were significantly affected by landslides, mudflows, downed trees and flooding. Among the hardest-hit parishes is St. Catherine, which suffered extensive flooding and road blockages, including in the Bog Walk Gorge,” the Prime Minister said.

“Thanks to round-the-clock efforts of the National Works Agency (NWA), Fire Department and other entities, we have managed to clear a massive boulder [in the Gorge]; but even though we have cleared the boulder… I would advise great caution in using the Gorge,” he added.

Dr. Holness said the NWA has been directed to accelerate technical assessments, to enable swift governmental decisions for community access restoration.

“The Ministry of Local Government [and Community Development] and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) are already on the ground providing support to affected residents,” the Prime Minister indicated.

He noted that prior to Tropical Storm Rafael’s passage just south of the island on November 5, heavy rainfall had already impacted Jamaica for over three weeks, exacerbating the severe weather system’s effect.

“We also had severe conditions in West Rural St. Andrew, where the road from Coakley to Mount Airey has been cut off, impacting communities such as Mount Prospect and McGlashan. This damage, which occurred before Tropical Storm Rafael, highlights the need for sustained repair efforts,” Dr. Holness said.