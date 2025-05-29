Prayer for Nation’s Children

Scores of persons gathered at the Celebration Church in Portmore, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (May 29) for prayer and worship as they asked for God’s blessings for the nation’s children and their families.

The National Day of Prayer was organised by the National Child Month Committee (NCMC) as part of activities in observance of Child Month in May.

In attendance were children from various institutions in St. Catherine, who were joined by members of the NCMC, Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, church groups, parents, teachers and other stakeholders.

Pastor Sean Williams of the Fellowship Tabernacle in Kingston, who gave the keynote address, called on Jamaicans to value every child, lift them up and ensure that they are always protected.

He said that the church must lead the way in protecting children and not designate that responsibility to others.

Chair of the NCMC, Nicole Patrick Shaw, in her remarks, noted National Day of Prayer was designed to create a platform “that allows us as a nation to pause, acknowledge the power of prayer, and seek divine intervention for our urgent needs, especially those of our children”.

“As a faith-based nation, prayer is deeply entrenched in our culture, reflected even in the scripting of our national anthem. Prayer is more than a ritual; it is an act of hope, a declaration of faith and our rallying cry for justice, protection, and healing,” she declared.

Mrs. Patrick Shaw said that this year’s Child Month theme: ‘Act Now! Stand Against Child Abuse and Exploitation’ is not just a gentle suggestion, it is a call for urgent action.

She noted that too often persons have remained silent or looked the other way in the face of abuse of children.

“Today, we are reminded that standing against abuse begins on our knees in prayer. But prayer must be coupled with action,” she said.

Mrs. Patrick Shaw called on Jamaicans to become “earthly defenders” of children, advocating for safe spaces, accountability, and healing within families.

She urged Jamaicans to work together, transcending differences, to create an environment where every child can grow in peace, dignity, and love.

The service was punctuated with intercessory prayers offered by the Archbishop of Kingston, the Most Rev. Kenneth Richards, representing the Jamaica Council of Churches; Bishop Garfield Daley of Faith Apostolic Ministries; NCMC Chair Emeritus, Dr. Pauline Mullings; Senior Director in the Children and Adolescent Division of the Ministry, Hyacinth Blair; Assistant Chief Education Officer, Guidance and Counselling Unit, Kennecy Davidson; and Evangelist Joy Thomas, from Celebration Church Jamaica.

Chief Executive Officer of the CPFSA, Laurette Adams-Thomas, read the opening scripture.

The National Day of Prayer was the penultimate activity on the 2025 Child Month calendar.

The observance ends on Friday, May 30 with the distribution of care packages to vulnerable children and their families at the Pentecostal Gospel 111 Windward Road, Kingston.