PPC Trains 200 MDAs to Use DVBI Platform

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) has trained, sensitised and onboarded approximately 200 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) on how to use the Data Visualisation and Business Intelligence (DVBI) platform.

The DVBI platform is the unique application for collecting, consolidating, scoring, depicting and analysing data for the Contractor and Consultant Performance Evaluation Programme (CCPEP).

Senior Director of the Contractor Performance Monitoring Branch (CPMB) at the PPC, Cheyenne McClarthy, noted in a recent interview that training efforts are under way for the DVBI platform and the CCPEP, with 115 events hosted since 2024.

“For the DVBI and the CCPEP, we hold two different types of activities. We hold sensitisation activities which allow our stakeholders to get the foundation of what the new policy is, how the programme works, what is reporting and what our performance indicators are, to name a few,” Ms. McClarthy said.

She emphasised that sensitisation activities target everyone, including individuals who may not directly use the platforms but are integral to supporting users.

“It’s very important that we get the information out because there may be persons who need to assist the actual persons who are working on the platform,” Mrs. McClarthy said.

The onboarding process, which provides participants with the credentials and know-how to navigate the platforms, has been equally rigorous.

“Our training and onboarding for the platform takes place in many cases at the same time, sometimes it’s done separately, and that is to allow persons to get the necessary credentials to go online and access the platform, as well as to know what a contract registration submission looks like and what a performance report submission looks like,” Ms. McClarthy outlined.

Importantly, she pointed to additional resources built into the DVBI platform to support users.

“We actually have a Resource Centre, so aspects such as the policy, the circular, we built a guide and workbook for the stakeholders so that they can see what is happening. That is built from the presentations we use in the training, and we’ve already put all of that information on the platform,” Ms. McClarthy said.

Recognising the importance of flexibility and continuous access to information, the PPC is also developing an online course portal, similar to the Procurement Endorsement Database Management System (PEDMS).

“We are building an online portal for the course, so that once you are able to access the course, you will also be able to find more information or clarification on what happens on the CCPEP,” Ms. McClarthy said.

The PPC’s initial focus was on ensuring that public-sector entities [responsible for generating the majority of submissions] were fully onboarded. Now, efforts are expanding to include the private sector.

“We concentrated at the start on making sure that the public sector was first out the door because they’re producing most of the activity, most of the reports,” McClarthy said. “We have now gone into and are starting heavily to go into our private-sector side to make sure that both sides of the coin are taken care of,” she said.