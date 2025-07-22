PPC Reports 10 Per Cent Increase in Supplier Registrations for Fiscal Year 2024/25

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) recorded a 10 per cent increase in supplier registrations during fiscal year 2024/25.

This was disclosed by Executive Director, Nadia Morris, during the agency’s fifth anniversary thanksgiving service at Celebration Church in Portmore, St. Catherine, on Sunday (July 20).

In 2021, the Commission introduced the supplier registration system, an online portal enabling suppliers to register with the PPC anytime, anywhere.

“This twenty-four-seven access is helping to democratise and expand participation in public procurement,” Mrs. Morris said.

She noted that the 10 per cent increase in supplier registrations last year signalled, “a growing awareness and confidence among Jamaicans in public procurement as a viable economic opportunity”.

On April 1, 2025, the Commission also doubled the validity period of PPC certificates for registration from 18 months to three years, making it easier for businesses to remain compliant and eligible for public contracts.

“As a direct result, supplier registrations increased by 250 per cent in April 2025, compared to April 2024. We are advanced in the development of a reform agenda for the supplier registration process that will bring further simplification for our clients,” Mrs. Morris indicated.

“Let me just… make an appeal to all the entrepreneurs across Jamaica, whether you are operating as a micro, small, medium, or large enterprise, now is the time to tap into the multibillion-dollar public procurement market.

This is a real opportunity for sustainable business growth, and if you have any questions, you can call our supplier registration hotline at 876-807-3154,” she added.

In 2023, the PPC introduced the Contractor and Consultant Performance Evaluation Programme (CPEP), in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service’s Office of the Public Procurement Policy.

Mrs. Morris noted that the system enables procuring entities to monitor and evaluate contractor and consultant performance through a technology-driven approach.

She added that the Commission is helping to fuel national development by reviewing public procurement recommendations for contract awards.

“In 2024, we implemented the Procurement Endorsement Database Management System (PEDMS), an innovative software that enables real-time tracking of procurement submissions from government entities. These results have been impressive,” the Executive Director further stated.

In financial year 2023/24, the PPC reviewed 594 contracts valued $78.6 billion. This increased to 694 submissions valued $154.6 billion in 2024/25.