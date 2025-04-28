PPC Executive Director to Play Key Role in WTO Conference on Government Procurement

Executive Director of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), Mrs Nadia Morris, is heading to a high-level international conference at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, which will run from Monday, April 28, 2025 to Friday, May 2, 2025. The event, which is the Advanced Global Workshop on the Agreement of Government Procurement (GPA) 2012, will offer a three-pronged benefit to conferees, namely:

1) Build awareness on the GPA 2012 and related recent developments.

2) Examine the work of the WTO Committee on Government Procurement.

3) Explore the synergies and commonalities between GPA 2012 and other international instruments and free trade agreements.

PPC Head Will Be Panellist

Mrs Morris will be playing a key role on behalf of Jamaica and the region at that conference which will address major policy-related issues arising in government procurement that relate to international trade, good governance and development. The PPC Executive Director will be a panellist during one of the sessions of the Advanced Global Workshop on the GPA 2012. She will discuss the market-opening strategy and the economic benefits that may be derived from such a strategy.

Topics to Be Explored

Mrs Morris highlights some of the topics to be perused at the 5-day WTO event: “Among the issues to be explored are sustainable procurement, the participation of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in government procurement markets, the prevention of corrupt practices, domestic review procedures, and e-procurement. Of note is the fact that the objectives, content and benefits of the GPA 2012 will be placed under the microscope. Similarly, the potential challenges and benefits of accession to the GPA 2012 will be examined, as well as the flexibilities available to developing countries seeking accession.”

Among other topics to be examined at the conference are:

• Government Procurement: Trends & challenges for policymakers, with a particular focus on developing countries

• The economic rationale for trade liberalization in the area of government procurement: Is government procurement different?

• Good governance: Enhancing integrity in the domestic government market- The GPA 2012 as a tool for fighting corruption.

Practical group exercises will be given a lot of significance throughout the conference, especially with regard to the GPA 2012 rules and their implementation.

Functions of the WTO

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) deals with the global regulations of trade between nations. Its chief function is to ensure that trade flows smoothly, predictably and freely as possible.

Major Functions of the PPC

The PPC, which was established on 1st April 2019, examines and gives oversight to Jamaica’s public procurement processes. The PPC Supplier Registration System (SRS), registers suppliers seeking to do business with state-owned organisations.

Since its establishment in April 2019 under the Public Procurement Act, 2015, the PPC has remained resolute in its mission to enhance public procurement in Jamaica. This includes:

 Maintaining a Registry of Approved Suppliers

 Reviewing procurement submissions from Government of Jamaica Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)

 Spearheading the Contractor and Consultant Performance Evaluation Programme (CCPEP)

 Ensuring compliance with procurement legislation.