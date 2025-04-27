Powerful Group of Western Jamaica Women Launched

A sisterhood of accomplished women dubbed ‘Women of Western Jamaica (WOWJa)’ has been established to work together to build pipelines of power and success and drive transformation in the western region.

The movement brings together a sorority of women executives, entrepreneurs, educators, and influential leaders in various fields spanning the public and private sectors, who are committed to fostering collaboration, mentorship, and economic growth.

Founder and Chair of WOWJa, Janet Silvera, made a stirring call for unity and action among members who have pledged to celebrate and elevate the voices, achievements, and leadership of women in all spheres of society throughout western Jamaica.

“The women of WOWJa are not only just movers and shakers in their own right, but women who care and who know the power of lifting (others up) as they climb. Women who understand that if one of us wins, then all of us win,” Ms. Silvera said at the launch held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Thursday (April 24).

She noted that WOWJa’s formation was 15 years in the making. It stemmed from a desire to see women in western Jamaica cooperate more intentionally to negotiate deals and refer clients to each other and establish successful channels for mutual growth, she said.

“Real power lies in what it is we will accomplish as a group. We are building a movement…So, WOWJa isn’t just its name; it’s an announcement and declaration that says here we are. We are ready and we are about to shake things up in the best possible way,” Ms. Silvera declared.

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, in her remarks, welcomed the launch of WOWJa and pledged her support.

She urged the members to be kind to themselves as they empower others and unite in driving change for women in the west.

“I believe that the women of this nation have a very special role to play in a way that it has not been played before. So, I am counting on you [WOWJa] as real power lies in what we can do together,” the Minister underscored.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sagicor Bank, Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham who was the guest speaker, charged the women of WOWJa to empower, learn from and support each other.

She told them that they have a responsibility to not only lead but to set the standard, coach emerging leaders, and ignite positive change in women.

“The change must come, and the change starts today,” she declared.