Postal Operations Commence at Negril Interim Location

Postal operations have commenced at Negril’s temporary post office, located at the Negril Marine Park facility in Westmoreland.

This follows the official opening of the location on Friday, September 12.

The facility will serve several communities in the town, including Norman Manley Boulevard, West End Road, Whitehall, and Red Ground.

Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Public Relations Officer, Post and Telecommunications Department (Jamaica Post), Tanickea Bennett, informed JIS News that residents can access traditional services, such as ordinary and registered mail, at the new interim location.

The existing postal courier delivery service will also continue. In addition, individuals may encash pension vouchers and collect PATH cheques.

Ms. Bennett further noted that other services, such as Zip Mail, Fast Track, Klick N’ Ship, and Bill Express, will become available on a phased basis.

The Negril Post Office was closed on July 23, 2024 due to urgent health and safety concerns linked to the long-term deterioration of the building.