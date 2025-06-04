Postal Corporation Encouraged to Explore Partnerships

The Postal Corporation of Jamaica Limited has been encouraged to explore partnerships with the private sector, which would allow the postal service to leverage resources and technology to expand its market reach.

The charge was given by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Dr. Rocky Meade, at the opening of the Postal Corporation’s Board Retreat, at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston, on Wednesday (June 4).

“Whether it be via joint ventures, public-private partnerships, various modalities exist to leverage resources, expertise and technology to expand market reach and to drive innovation as you deliver your services,” he said.

Ambassador Meade pointed out that the postal sector is facing several local, industrial and international challenges.

“But also, as is often the case with challenges, there are opportunities. There are opportunities for relevance-based pivot. There are opportunities for improved services to citizens,” he highlighted.

The Permanent Secretary noted that one of the strengths of the postal service is its wide reach, due to its expansive network of post offices across Jamaica.

He pointed out that the Corporation could leverage this reach to offer other services outside of the existing mandate, noting that assistance can be offered to facilitate any legislative or policy changes necessary.

Ambassador Meade also urged the Board to be guided by the Government’s move towards digital transformation, innovation and efficiency as it considers the strategic future of the postal service.

He said government has for some time recognised the need to reform the postal sector, and that is what led to the formation of the Postal Corporation.

The Permanent Secretary stated that several studies have also been done in this regard, including a Postal Sector Market Survey done by the Mona School of Business and an additional study involving PricewaterhouseCoopers.

He urged the Board to use the available data to develop options for policy and legal reform that strengthen the sector.

“The primary charge to you is that you consider what the future of the postal services should be but not limit yourself to thinking of postal services, but rather consider how can the network and reach that you have be leveraged for innovation, efficiency, and digitally transforming Jamaica to a developed country, as articulated in Vision 2030,” the Permanent Secretary said.