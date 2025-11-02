Post-hurricane Food Safety Inspections Being Undertaken Across Affected Parishes

In the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, the Government is deploying Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) islandwide to assess food safety conditions in hotels, supermarkets, restaurants, food storage facilities, and processing plants.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, several food establishments across the most severely affected parishes have sustained extensive damage due to flooding.

This has led to widespread and prolonged power outages, resulting in the spoilage of perishable food items and posing a significant risk to public health.

Consequently, Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the deployment of PHIs is intended to protect consumers and prevent foodborne illnesses during the recovery period.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Ministry’s offices in New Kingston on Saturday (November 1), Dr. Tufton announced that approximately 400 PHIs will be dispatched to conduct inspections at food establishments, beginning Monday (November 3).

“During this [post-hurricane] period when we have no electricity, the probability of food poisoning and food contamination is greatly increased. With refrigeration [being] nonexistent in [the affected areas], meat kinds and other types of food may be contaminated either by not being refrigerated, or by rodents and other such insects that could spread diseases,” he cautioned.

Consequently, the Minister said inspections are being actively undertaken to identify and condemn spoiled or contaminated food items, as part of efforts to prevent foodborne illnesses.

The PHIs are also working in close collaboration with farmers and local authorities to ensure the safe and sanitary disposal of animal carcasses resulting from the hurricane.

Meanwhile, members of the public are being strongly encouraged to adhere to established food safety guidelines, as part of the national effort to safeguard health during the recovery period.