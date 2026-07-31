Post-Hurricane Denbigh A Massive Showcase of Resilience

The 72nd staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show will be a massive, resilient comeback event this year, following the impact of Hurricane Melissa.

With the category-five hurricane devastating local crops and forcing the cancellation of the regular parish-level shows, all resources and exhibits have been pooled into this single flagship event, providing a stronger combined effort from participating parishes.

The Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining are using this unified effort to showcase the resilience of the country’s farming sector under the theme ‘Growing Forward: Cultivating a Path to a Better Jamaica’.

Speaking with JIS News, Public Relations Officer at the JAS, Jameika Johnson, said that “significant effort” has been put into this year’s event, which will take place from July 31 to August 2 at the Denbigh Show Ground in May Pen, Clarendon.

“It will be much bigger [because] all the parishes are now coming together to put on this big showcase instead of what we usually have, which is smaller showcases,” she said.

She noted that discounted tickets have been offered to farmers’ groups across the island.

“Once it is that you’re buying tickets from your parish group or from your farmers groups in your communities you are entitled to a discount because we know that persons are still bouncing back from the hurricane, and we are also providing transportation from each parish specifically for our JAS members,” she said.

Ms. Johnson said that this year’s patrons can look forward to new exhibits and activities.

“This year, we’ve revitalised the National Farm Queen competition so we’re celebrating 60 years of Farm Queen and we are in the new era of Farm Queen, having changed everything about the competition. We are coming with a bang,” she stated.

“The coronation will be on the first night of Denbigh, and for the first time we have sashed our ladies nationally and we have included sponsors, improved the production and increased the prizes. So, Farm Queen is something new that patrons can look forward to in that way,” she said.

A new Culture Yard segment has been added to the slate of activities for day two of Denbigh, Saturday August One, Emancipation Day.

“That will include a cultural showcase with music and dance, just celebrating Jamaica at Denbigh and, of course, we’re closing the show as usual with the Hi-pro Denbigh Gospel Extravaganza on Sunday,” she informed.

For more information on Denbigh, persons may visit the JAS Instagram page at jas.jamaica.