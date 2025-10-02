Post-Election Training for MPs

Members of Parliament (MPs) will benefit from a post-election training programme hosted by the Houses of Parliament in partnership with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe, said the training will equip both newly elected and returning members with the knowledge, competencies and resources to effectively fulfill their constitutional and parliamentary responsibilities as legislators, scrutineers and representatives.

“It will also deepen your understanding of the procedural, legal and financial frameworks that govern the Parliament, while introducing best practices that support legislative scrutiny, constituency representation and institutional reform in line with international benchmarks,” she said.

Ms. Lowe was addressing the opening ceremony of an orientation session for MPs on Tuesday (Sept. 30) at Gordon House.

She said the CPA has been a long-standing partner of the Jamaican Parliament, noting that through the organisation’s training and resources, MPs will benefit from exposure to global standards and innovations that can enrich Jamaica’s parliamentary practice.

She noted that in addition to the CPA training programme, more orientation sessions will be held for MPs.

Meanwhile, Miss Lowe assured MPs that the parliamentary staff is fully equipped and ready to support them in the execution of their duties.

“Our role is to provide professional, non-partisan guidance on procedure, practice and administration so that the business of the Parliament is carried out with efficiency and integrity,” she pointed out.

She noted that the parliamentary staff provides a wide range of support services from research and legislative drafting to committee management and public engagement.