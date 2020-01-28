Positive Response To Dengue Clean Up Drive In St. Ann

Story Highlights Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, says he is pleased with the high level of attention being given to combatting the dengue outbreak, by residents and other stakeholders throughout St. Ann.

Speaking to JIS News about the National Dengue Clean Up that lasted over two days from January 25 to 26 in several communities in St. Ann, Mr. Belnavis said it was great to see that persons were “so responsive” in trying to prevent and destroy mosquito breeding sites.

He said that was a sure sign that the public education programmes being conducted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and a number of government agencies “have been working”.

Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, says he is pleased with the high level of attention being given to combatting the dengue outbreak, by residents and other stakeholders throughout St. Ann.

Speaking to JIS News about the National Dengue Clean Up that lasted over two days from January 25 to 26 in several communities in St. Ann, Mr. Belnavis said it was great to see that persons were “so responsive” in trying to prevent and destroy mosquito breeding sites.

He said that was a sure sign that the public education programmes being conducted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and a number of government agencies “have been working”.

“We at the St. Ann Municipality have been working with a team of volunteers from the Ministry, the Social Development Commission, the HEART Trust/NTA and residents of several communities to search for and destroy mosquito breeding sites,” Mr. Belnavis noted.

The Mayor said that the Exchange Division, which includes the communities of Lancewood, Middle Street, Eltham and Prosper Hall, was targeted “as an important first step”, where residents were encouraged to dispose of bulky waste and anything that would encourage mosquito breeding.

He added that the clean-up will be an ongoing one and that the Municipality will be going into other communities along “with our agency partners” to continue the fight against dengue.

“Look out for us… . We are coming to your community very soon. Join the fight against dengue; let’s help to make Jamaica dengue-free,” he implored.

In the meantime, Mr. Belnavis said he is joining the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in calling on corporate organisations, including the hotels, to give their support to the National Dengue Clean Up drive.

“We can all agree that the current state and threat of further outbreak of dengue in Jamaica must be taken seriously and where we will need an all-hands-on-deck approach,” the Mayor added.

Mr. Belnavis said there is no room for complacency, and that the fight has to be sustained. “We here in St. Ann are committed to doing our part. The dengue clean-up campaign needs all of our collective support, which is why I have been urging collaboration, especially from the business sector, which has a very important role to play,” he said.