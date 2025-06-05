Positive Attention from Revised US Travel Advisory

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Senator the Hon. Delano Seiveright, says Jamaica is already seeing positive international attention following the recent revision of the United States (US) travel advisory for the island.

He noted that the move from a Level 3 to a Level 2 designation by the United States Department of State, signalling increased safety and security for American travellers to the island, was recently highlighted by reputable international publication, Travel And Tour World (TTW).

Mr. Seiveright was addressing the ceremony for the inaugural arrival of the World2Fly flight from Lisbon, Portugal, at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St. James, on June 4.

Reaching more than 10 million readers worldwide, TTW is recognised as the premier digital B2B platform in the travel and tourism industry.

In its recent feature, TTW described the update of the US travel advisory for Jamaica as “a game changer for global travel choices”, emphasising that “as safety becomes a top priority in trip planning, Jamaica steps up, aligning itself with countries like Iceland and New Zealand”.

The publication further noted that Jamaica’s safety upgrade “marks a powerful shift”, making the island more accessible, attractive, and welcoming.

The publication said that the revised advisory “is expected to lead to increased airline and cruise bookings, as well as greater interest from tour operators and travel agents. With reduced travel warnings, more American tourists are now encouraged to consider Jamaica for their next vacation”.

“This is a huge deal for us. It’s a ringing endorsement of Jamaica’s safety and hospitality,” Mr. Seiveright said.

“Many airlines are already talking about expanding routes and hotel operators are ramping up their security protocols to ensure visitors feel safe and comfortable. We are optimistic about the opportunities this opens up for our tourism industry,” he added.

He noted that “while this is a positive development, it’s crucial that we maintain our momentum”.

“It’s on us, Jamaicans and stakeholders, to continue strengthening safety and service standards so we can double or even triple our visitor arrivals in the coming years. The world is watching and Jamaica must be ready to deliver unforgettable experiences,” he added.