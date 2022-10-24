Positive Actions Can Create Momentum of Change in Society – Minister Morgan

The positive actions of citizens can drive the momentum of change needed for the transformation of the Jamaican society, says Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan.

“It is individuals acting in a positive way that causes change, and it is that continuance of positive actions that causes a momentum in the society that brings about fundamental change,” he said.

“It is only through fundamental change in how we see each other, how we act towards each other and how we act towards ourselves that we are going to have the better Jamaica that we all seek,” he added.

Minister Morgan was addressing a ceremony for the presentation of the 2022 Kenneth Chung Memorial Accounting Scholarship to graduate student at the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM), University of the West Indies (UWI), Delphina Hanson.

The scholarship, named for the late stalwart of the accounting profession, is valued at $250,000 and will assist in offsetting the costs associated with Ms. Hanson’s Master of Science (MSc) Accounting degree.

The presentation of the award took place on Friday (October 21) at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ) in Kingston.

Minister Morgan said that the award of the scholarship is a fitting way to honour the legacy of Kenneth Chung.

He noted that the annual award has been transforming lives, not just of the recipients, but their children, their spouses, their families.

“That is what true legacy is about. True legacy is not about your name on a plaque, it is about the impact that your work will have long after you are gone,” he said.

Minister Morgan noted that he, like many Jamaicans, have benefitted from the generosity and the legacy of people they do not know.

“I have benefitted from the charity and the benevolence of others. I would not be here today if the Clarendon Past Students Association did not pay my sixth form school fees,” he said.

“When you change someone’s life you change the life of the community, you change the life of the country,” he pointed out.

He emphasised that it is such actions that keep the pendulum – the fight between good and evil – balanced.

“There are times in our society where we lose the balance,” he said, noting that positive actions, such as the award of scholarships to persons in need, provide opportunity for them to “build their own prosperity and to take care of their families.”

Minister Morgan said that everyone has a role to play in maintaining that balance.

“Sometimes, I think we forget our importance as individuals. We take for granted that although we may be microscopic in our presence on the earth, little molecules can make significant changes. I would believe that Mr. Chung, when he was alive, contemplated that he would be helping so many people even in death,” he said.

Meanwhile, Past President of the ICAJ and executor of the scholarship programme, Dennis Chung, said consideration is being given to increasing the value of the scholarship, which is being awarded for the third year.

He said the objective is to assist talented professionals to realise their career goals in memory of his father, who was a strong believer in the value of education.

“When we look for someone who is deserving of this scholarship, it is not just about academics and academic performance. It is about someone who shows a willingness to sacrifice, is determined to get something done, and is of high integrity,” he pointed out.

The Kenneth Chung Memorial Accounting Scholarship is available to Jamaican students pursuing the MSc degree in Accounting at the MSBM, who have successfully completed the first year of the programme and have a financial need.

The recipient must also demonstrate upstanding character and be actively involved in their community.

Ms. Hanson, who was selected from among the top three performers in the MSBM Accounting programme, expressed gratitude for the scholarship, which she said, will assist her in completing her graduate programme in pursuit of her goal of becoming a chartered accountant.

“Indeed, hard work really pays off not only in academics, but I also do work within my community to help others to aspire to pursue their dreams,” she noted.

“This scholarship means a lot to me… I would like to express gratitude to the [Chung] family and also tell persons about the scholarship,” she said.