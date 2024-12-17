Portmore Municipal Corporation Sponsors Christmas Treats

The Portmore Municipal Corporation will be sponsoring Christmas treats and other activities in communities across the municipality during the yuletide season.

Mayor of Portmore, His Worship Leon Thomas, told JIS News that the Municipality’s focus will be on bringing Christmas cheer to children and elderly residents.

“We’ll be taking care of our seniors and our children, and there are several communities that are going to have Christmas trees across the Municipality in the various divisions. [They] are going to turn on their Christmas tree lights in the municipality, so within Portmore we are expecting to have a lot of Christmas tree lightings, separate from the one at the [Municipal] office,” said Mayor Thomas.

The Municipal Corporation held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on December 12.

“We will be seeing a lot of decorating taking place within the municipality and we’re hoping that our children and our senior citizens will have a festive season for this year 2024, and we are looking forward to a wonderful year,” he added.

Mayor Thomas further informed that the Municipality is already looking ahead to Christmas season plans for next year, with the ongoing Christmas house decorating contest set to come back.

“We’ll have this competition launch again where we will have a bigger and better one and we’ll be having our major Christmas tree lighting ceremony [back] out by the park at Portmore Mall,” he noted.

Judging for the Christmas house decorating contest is underway with the winner set to be announced on December 20.

Winner of the ‘Best Decorated House’ will get a cash prize of $50,000 sponsored by the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), while the runner-up will receive $20,000.