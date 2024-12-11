Portmore Christmas Tree Lighting Set For December 12

The Portmore Municipal Corporation will stage its annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony on the grounds of the Portmore City Municipality Building, at 1 Cookson Penn, Braeton Parkway, on December 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Mayor of Portmore, His Worship Leon Thomas, told JIS News that the ceremony was relocated due to ongoing work at the Portmore Resilience Park.

“We usually have it held by the Portmore Mall in the area that is designated to build the park. However, because the park is under construction, we moved the tree, and we now have it at the Municipality this year. As soon as it’s completed, we’ll be shifting the lighting ceremony into the park,” the Mayor said.

This year’s staging will focus on bringing back the feeling of an ‘old time’ Jamaican Christmas by highlighting old traditions.

“We will be bringing back the old time Christmas where we’ll have the pudding and all those traditional things that are usually done during Christmas time. We will have it right there on the grounds. We have a Christmas village also set up,” the Mayor added.

He said the ceremony promises to be entertainment-filled with a concert after the tree lighting, including performances from schools within the Municipality and other guest artistes.

“The Christmas tree will [also] be available for visitors and children who want to come to take pictures. We will have the grounds open until 9:30 at night, so the children can come down even when they go to Grand Market,” said Mayor Thomas.