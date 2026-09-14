Portlanders Urged to Protect Children from Scalp Ringworm

Residents of Portland are being urged to protect their children from scalp ringworm (tinea capitis) and seek prompt treatment if the highly contagious fungal infection is suspected.

Delivering an update on the state of health in the parish during the recent monthly sitting of the Portland Municipal Corporation, Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Sharon Lewis, reported that 28 cases of the fungal infection were recorded in August 2026, representing a 100 per cent increase over the 14 cases reported in July.

“When compared with August 2025, however, the 28 cases represent a 155 per cent increase over the 11 cases that were reported last year,” she said.

Dr. Lewis explained that tinea capitis affects the scalp and is most commonly seen among children.

Transmission can occur through close person-to-person contact and the sharing of personal items, including combs, brushes, hats, pillows, and hair-grooming equipment.

“Parents are encouraged to ensure that the sharing of [these] items… among children is avoided… and seek early treatment if scalp itching, scaling or hair loss is observed,” the Medical Officer said.

In response to the increase in cases, Dr. Lewis said the Portland Health Department is investigating whether the infections are linked or originate from a common source.