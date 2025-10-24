Portlanders Urged to Bring 72-Hour Emergency Supplies to Shelters

Residents of Portland, who will be going into shelters, are being urged to take along food and supplies that can last up to 72 hours.

Parish Manager for the Portland office of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Maxwell Hamilton, made the call while addressing a meeting of the Parish Disaster Committee at the Portland Municipal Corporation on Thursday (October 23).

“This event (Tropical Storm Melissa) is setting up to be an event that might go into several days. We wouldn’t want to have to be rushing food into shelters because persons turn up with nothing and we definitely can’t put the lives of our officers at risk,” Mr. Hamilton said.

He called on Councillors to assist in this regard. “If you know persons in your divisions that are going into shelters, as far as possible, encourage the people to walk with food that can last for at least three days,” he said.

In its 11:00 a.m. bulletin, the Meteorological Service of Jamaica advised that a Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch remain in effect for Jamaica.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions, including possible sustained wind speeds of 63-118km/h are expected to affect Jamaica in 36 hours or less.

Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions, including sustained winds of 119km/h or higher pose a possible threat to Jamaica within 48 hours.