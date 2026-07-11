Portland Residents Benefit From Office Of The Public Defender Outreach Tour

Residents across Portland are benefiting from improved access to the services of the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) through the agency’s Redress Road Tour 2026.

Between June 15 and July 3, the tour visited nine communities across the parish, providing residents with an opportunity to raise concerns, seek guidance, and learn more about the OPD’s mandate in addressing complaints involving government entities and alleged breaches of constitutional rights.

Director of Investigations at the OPD, Kayla Beckford Harrison, noted that Portland is the first parish to benefit from the tour, adding that the initiative will be rolled out in other parishes soon.

Speaking with JIS News during the Boston Bay stop of the tour on July 1, Mrs. Beckford Harrison said the outreach initiative was designed to increase public awareness of the Office’s mandate while making its services more accessible to Jamaicans.

“It’s basically to highlight what the Office of the Public Defender does, what we can and what we cannot do, as well as to get other entities on board… just to bring our services to the Jamaican people,” she explained.

The road tour has also provided the Office with an opportunity to address issues affecting specific communities.

In Portland, where plans are under way for the Port Antonio Bypass, residents raised concerns regarding land ownership, relocation arrangements, and access to information related to the project.

“Some persons are saying they’re not getting enough information. We are stepping in to try to find that information, to share it with the people, and to see how best we can find a way to assist them,” Mrs. Beckford Harrison said.

She outlined the Office’s two-fold mandate, explaining that it investigates complaints involving government ministries, departments and agencies where individuals believe they have been denied a service they are entitled to, despite efforts to resolve the matter directly with the relevant entity.

In such cases, the Public Defender can intervene by conducting an independent investigation and making recommendations aimed at resolving the issue.

“The second part of our mandate is with constitutional breaches. So if you feel that a constitutional right that is highlighted is being breached by any government ministry, department or agency, you can come to us and we will see how best we are able to assist you,” Mrs. Beckford Harrison said.

She emphasised that the service is provided free of charge and serves as a vital accountability mechanism within the public sector.

Other government agencies participating in the Redress Road Tour include the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), formerly the Registrar General’s Department (RGD); the Office of the Children’s Advocate; the Consumer Affairs Commission; the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs; and the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA).

In addition to setting up information booths at each stop, the OPD team also ventures into communities to engage residents who may be unable to physically attend the outreach sessions and access the services on offer.

As the tour continues, Mrs. Beckford Harrison is reminding members of the public that the Office serves as a mechanism of last resort, to be engaged only after complaints have first been raised with the relevant government ministry, department or agency.

“It can’t be a case where you go to an entity, you did not like the service and you come straight to us. Every government office has their own internal mechanisms to deal with complaints… you have to try that, and if nothing, then you come to us,” the Director said.