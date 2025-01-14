Portland Health Department Urges Continued Dengue Fever Vigilance

The Portland Health Department has issued an appeal for residents to remain vigilant in protecting themselves against dengue fever even as the parish recorded a low positivity rate for the disease in 2024.

Medical Officer of Health for Portland, Dr. Sharon Lewis, who was addressing the recent monthly meeting of the Portland Municipal Corporation, reported that 91 suspected cases of dengue fever were notified to the Portland Health Department during the period January to December 2024.

“There was, however, only one laboratory-confirmed dengue case belonging to 2024. Other positive lab results were for cases that were sampled in 2023. For the period January to December 2023, a total of 638 suspected dengue cases were notified and 18 laboratory confirmed results were received by the end of December that year,” Dr. Lewis said.

She said, further, “Despite the low positivity rate for dengue fever in 2024, I encourage us not to be complacent.

“The level of rainfall remains favourable for the breeding of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, so please, let us remain vigilant and check for mosquito breeding in and around our premises to identify and destroy them,” she said.

The Medical Officer pledged that the Portland Health Department will continue its surveillance for dengue fever and take the necessary actions to prevent its spread through health education in institutions and communities and through its vector control unit.