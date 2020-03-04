Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project A Major Milestone in Sustainable Development – PM Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the country has hit another milestone on its path to sustainable development with the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking yesterday (Tuesday, March 3) at the Groundbreaking ceremony for the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project, Downtown Kingston. He said the Government has been working assiduously toward positioning Kingston as a place of choice for business, creativity, and innovation.

The Prime Minister asserted that the Coastal Revetment Project is evidence that the country is on a sustainable path.

“This intervention will secure the resilience of the Port Royal Street corridor and protect critical infrastructure along the coastline from the impacts associated with climate change and coastal erosions,” said Prime Minister Holness.

And with climate change rapidly increasing sea levels and causing mass erosion around the world, Prime Minister Holness said a part of the Government’s strategy is to mitigate disasters by investing in infrastructure.

“This piece of infrastructure investment will make Kingston more resilient. It is designed to withstand what is described as a hundred-year return event. It is designed to withstand wave actions that could cause flooding. So it is a strong piece of infrastructure that we expect to be here in excess of a hundred years,” said Prime Minister Holness.

According to the Prime Minister, infrastructural investments like these in the country will encourage greater investor confidence in Government policy.

In the meantime, the scope of the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project will include the implementation of a composite seawall and armour stone revetment structure, upgrading of drainage features, a wide boardwalk, and rehabilitation and raising of the existing roadway.

In that regard, Prime Minister Holness underscored that the Government recognizes the implications that the development will have on fisherfolk as this is considered a social justice issue of high importance. He, however, noted that the project developers have mapped out space for a fishing beach within proximity.

“I think we are in a good place in Government in making changes and doing developments whether it is infrastructure, whether it is traffic enforcement, that we are not just enforcing but at the same we are including upfront – the needs of the people,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project is being coordinated by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund and implemented Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP) through a loan from the World Bank.