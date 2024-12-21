Port Antonio Mayor Hosts Christmas Treat

Christmas cheer was brought to dozens of children and their families in the parish of Portland, thanks to this year’s instalment of the Mayor of Port Antonio, Councillor Paul Thompson’s children’s treat on December 18.

Held at the Port Antonio craft village, the youngsters were treated to gifts and refreshments and received the welcomed opportunity to show off their singing and dancing skills.

Speaking with JIS News, Mayor Thompson said that it was “important to treat the children because we have to make certain that the children have a merry Christmas.”

“Also, there are some unfortunate people that don’t know where their Christmas is coming from so, we have to ensure that we start it right here for them so that if nothing else happens…, they can have a happy Christmas from here,” the Mayor added.

Other members of the Portland Municipal Corporation were also out in their numbers supporting the event, including Deputy Mayor, Councillor Rohan Vassell.

Addressing the function, Mr. Vassell reminded attendees to be mindful of those who are less fortunate during this time of year and to share with them if they can.

“As we enjoy this occasion to the fullest, let us also be mindful of the fact that right here in Portland, further afield, there are many children who will not be able to share in this enjoyment because of unfortunate circumstances surrounding their existence,” he said.

The event was sponsored by businesses within the parish including the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Foundation, which made a presentation of $100,000 during the celebration.

Enthused patrons included Rosalee Bennett of Berrydale in the parish who brought her toddler, Azealia Miller, to partake in the festivities.

“Everything was great. We both had a lot of fun,” she told JIS News.

Likewise, 9-year-old Ashanti Allen had a grand time. “It was great. I enjoyed the music and the celebration. It was fun and very nice, and I enjoyed it here,” she said.