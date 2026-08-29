Policy Guidance Needed for Police Support During Evictions

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says policy guidance is needed for police operations when law-enforcement personnel are called on to support eviction exercises.

Dr. Holness pointed out that this is necessary to ensure that subsequent operations are carried out in accordance with the law and with respect to the dignity and rights of affected people.

The Prime Minister was responding to questions from residents during a visit to Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, on Friday (August 28), where he met with individuals affected by the recent demolition of houses.

Dr. Holness said where there is a dispute over occupation of privately owned land, the landowner must obtain a court order to repossess the property.

He noted that a bailiff can seek assistance from law-enforcement personnel where executing a lawful court order could present security concerns or risks to life and property.

The Prime Minister emphasised, however, that the political directorate does not direct police operations.

“No Prime Minister or Minister of National Security can direct police operations. I want that to be clear. That was established in our practice many years ago. What we direct is policy,” Dr. Holness stated.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said it was important for him to hear directly from residents about their concerns regarding the police operation.

“I pointed out to them that it was important that I hear for myself how they feel and meet in the National Security Council with the security forces to discuss a policy as to how you should operate when you are asked to support an eviction process,” Dr. Holness noted.

The Prime Minister further indicated that the manner in which the operation was carried out demonstrates the need for policy guidance.

“We don’t interfere with operations. What is clear is that the operation as it was executed needs policy guidance and that is where I come in as your Prime Minister, to make sure that subsequent operations are done according to the law and with respect for your dignity and your rights,” Dr. Holness stated.