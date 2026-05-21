Police Youth Club In Schools Initiative Formally Launched In St. Thomas

The St. Thomas Police Youth Club formally launched its ‘Police Youth Club in Schools’ programme on May 15 under the theme ‘Stronger Together: Youth and Police in Partnership for a Better Jamaica’.

The initiative seeks to build stronger relationships between students and law enforcement, while fostering leadership, discipline, and positive youth development.

Participating institutions include St. Thomas Technical High School, Airy Castle Primary, Lyssons Primary, Morant Bay Primary, and White Horses Primary.

Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) St. Thomas Division Police Youth Club Coordinator, Constable Roger Douglas, explained that the initiative was developed after identifying a gap in the relationship between students and the police.

“We realised that students were hesitant in their interactions with members of the police force… and that narrative needs to be changed,” he said.

Constable Douglas noted that the initiative was first introduced in several schools in 2023, with institutions agreeing to participate in order to provide students with guidance, mentorship, and support.

He shared that students expressed strong interest in the programme, as it provided them with an opportunity to connect with members of the police force in a more positive and meaningful way.

Constable Douglas explained that while some clubs were already operating within schools, the official launch now formally establishes the programme as part of the JCF’s youth engagement efforts across the parish.

For teachers, the initiative offers an opportunity to guide students towards positive choices and to foster stronger relationships with law enforcement.

Teacher at Morant Bay Primary School, Tameca McLean Searchwell, indicated that the programme has already begun to positively influence students’ behaviour and discipline.

She added that beyond improving discipline, she hopes the club will assist students with moral development, values, respect and personal growth.

Throughout the launch, members of the JCF encouraged students to remain committed to the programme and invited others to join.

President of the St. Thomas Technical High School Police Youth Club, Salena Dawkins, shared that the club has already contributed positively to her personal development.

“It teaches me life lessons and friendly rivalry. I hope to gain more skills in public speaking and opportunities to join the Force through recommendations. In addition, if students are experiencing financial challenges, there are different initiatives through the Police Youth Club where assistance can be provided,” she shared.

Commanding Officer for the St. Thomas Division, Acting Superintendent of Police Rohan Ritchie, expressed hope that more young people will take part in the programme.

He noted that the initiative is expected to strengthen trust and commitment between communities and law enforcement, particularly through the engagement of the younger generation.

The launch forms part of several initiatives being undertaken by the JCF in St. Thomas to protect and engage students.

In March, the St. Thomas Police introduced ‘Operation Nuh Linga’, an initiative designed to prevent students from loitering during school hours.

The JCF hopes these initiatives will instil greater discipline in students while fostering healthy communication, stronger relationships, leadership skills, moral values, and positive life principles.

Constable Douglas also revealed that Lyssons Primary School has integrated the Police Youth Club into its curriculum to help sustain the programme within the institution.