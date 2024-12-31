Police Warn Against Gun Salutes as Part of New Year’s Celebrations

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has issued a strong warning to persons planning to engage in gun salutes to ring in the New Year.

Head of the Constabulary Communications Network (CCN), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, told JIS News that there will be a zero-tolerance approach by the Police to persons who engage in the practice.

The warning extends to all persons who are in possession of a weapon whether legally or illegally, including law-enforcement officers.

“Since we are moving into the New Year period, this is a time when we often see irresponsible behaviour, even from licensed firearm holders who should know better. Too many lives have been lost and too many injuries have occurred because someone decided to celebrate by unlawfully discharging a weapon,” SSP Lindsay stated.

The JCF has made it clear that individuals caught doing illegal gun salutes will face severe consequences.

“Where persons are caught, their firearms will be confiscated and sent to the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA). The FLA has clear procedures for dealing with these cases, and those found guilty could lose their licences permanently,” SSP Lindsay warned.

She pointed out: “Whereas we don’t have much other controls over persons with illegal weapons… persons who are authorised to be in possession of a gun, from a legislative standpoint, enforcement of the law will be done.

“A firearm is a deadly weapon, and only those who act with the highest level of responsibility should have access to it. If a police officer engages in such behaviour, the consequences will be severe,” SSP Lindsay maintained.

She said members of the JCF are held at a higher standard than the average citizen and, as such, the unlawful discharging of service firearms to mark any form of celebration will not be tolerated, pointing out that “such individuals should not remain among us”.

Highlighting the impact of firearm misuse, SSP Lindsay urged all Jamaicans to consider the potential harm to families and communities.

“We know what a firearm can do to an individual and their loved ones. This festive season, we are committed to ensuring safety and will take a zero-tolerance approach to any unlawful firearm discharge,” she said.

SSP Lindsay also encourages well-thinking persons to report incidents where they see someone doing a gun salute, to the nearest police station.