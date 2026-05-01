Police Spearhead Clean-Up Exercise in Dark Hole, Kitson Town

The Guanaboa Vale Police in St. Catherine on Thursday (April 30) spearheaded a community clean-up exercise in Dark Hole, Kitson Town, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen community engagement and improve environmental conditions.

The initiative brought together police personnel, residents, and other stakeholders who worked collaboratively to remove accumulated garbage, with support from the Councillor for the Red Hills Division, Michael Archer, to address illegal dumping, and promote civic pride within the area.

Head of the station, Navelette Davis-Leachman, said the activity was prompted by observations made during routine patrols.

She noted that excessive garbage and foul odour in the community posed serious health risks to residents.

“So, we know that this cannot be healthy for citizens. As such, we decided to liaise with our stakeholders to have a clean-up day today,” she said, adding that increased patrols will be implemented and persons found breaching public order laws will be prosecuted.

Public Cleansing Manager at MPM Waste Management Limited, Andrew Gooden, said the agency supported the effort with sanitation officers and equipment, noting that illegal dumping remains a persistent challenge across St. Catherine.

He urged residents to properly containerise their waste and to contact the agency if garbage collection is delayed.

Mr. Gooden also underscored the importance of partnerships, particularly with the police, in maintaining clean areas and preventing illegal dumping, revealing that surveillance measures, including cameras, are being considered to support enforcement efforts.

Community member, Mark Sinclair, welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and necessary.

He highlighted the negative effects of illegal dumping, including foul odours and the spread of garbage by stray animals, and expressed optimism that the collaborative effort will lead to sustained improvements in the community.