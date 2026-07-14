Police Report Significant Reduction in Praedial Larceny in Trelawny

The Area One Agricultural Protection Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting a significant reduction in praedial larceny in Trelawny farming communities, where livestock and crop thefts previously posed major challenges for farmers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police and Officer in charge of the branch, Orville Bushay, said reports of theft in those areas are now “almost nil” following targeted enforcement strategies implemented over the past year.

“The Agricultural Protection Branch in Area One has made significant progress. When we started in June last year, we usually had several reports of cattle being stolen in various areas in Trelawny,” DSP Bushay told JIS News in a recent interview.

He explained that the branch combined intelligence-led operations with regular patrols to identify and target persons believed to be responsible for the thefts.

“Persons were arrested; some are still before the court, while others have gone to the court and paid fines,” he said.

DSP Bushay noted that the branch’s effort helped restore confidence among farmers, citing the case of a cattle farmer in Wakefield, Trelawny, who had abandoned the industry after repeated thefts.

“He was a victim of frequent cattle thefts in the area to the point where he actually went out of business. When we spoke to him recently, he had now decided to replenish his stock and return to cattle rearing,” said DSP Bushay.

He also highlighted a recent operation in Gutters, St. James, where members of the JCF recovered seven stolen goats valued more than $250,000 shortly after receiving a report from a farmer.

According to DSP Bushay, the swift recovery reinforced farmers’ confidence in the branch’s ability to respond effectively to incidents of praedial larceny.

He encouraged farmers across Area One, which comprises Trelawny, St. James, Hanover and Westmoreland, to work closely with the police by forming farmers’ groups and sharing information to help tackle praedial larceny.

Meanwhile, DSP Bushay said the branch will intensify operations during the summer holiday period, when demand for livestock often increases.

“We’re actually increasing almost everything that we would have been doing – increasing our visits to farms, meat shops, markets and fishing villages. We’ll be out there more than usual, especially going into the summer holidays,” he noted, while encouraging farmers to be vigilant.

He urged individuals involved in praedial larceny to desist from the practice, warning that offenders will be pursued.