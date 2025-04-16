Police Post to Be Established at Old Hospital Park in Montego Bay

The St. James Municipal Corporation will be establishing a police post at the Old Hospital Park in Montego Bay, in collaboration with the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).

This was disclosed by Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, at a press briefing held at the Municipal Corporation on Monday (April 14).

The Mayor outlined that the post will ensure that persons, especially visitors to the island, feel safe in the area.

He added that the post is also necessary, as tourist harassment continues to be an issue in the vicinity.

“This is something that we are very concerned about because apart from our sea, sand and sun, the number-one reason why people say they come to Jamaica is the people. We must ensure that when they visit, they feel safe, they feel comfortable, but most importantly, that they have a superb experience,” the Mayor said.

“We must ensure that we protect the tourism industry, it being 30 per cent of our gross domestic product (GDP). It makes sense to protect it because it provides employment, funding for many of the things that we do, and it is a part of our major industries. We must ensure that from a local standpoint, we do whatever is necessary to protect it, and we must put in the necessary mechanism,” he added.

Additionally, the Mayor informed that the Municipality will also focus on the revamping and reorganisation of the transportation in the Second City this financial year.

In the meantime, Councillor Vernon listed some of the Municipal Corporation’s achievements in the last financial year and outlined plans for this fiscal year.