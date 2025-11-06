Police Personnel in St. Elizabeth Receive Counselling

Police personnel in St. Elizabeth who were affected by Hurricane Melissa are receiving psychological support and counselling as the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) moves swiftly to assist members impacted by the devastating category-five storm.

Head of the St. Elizabeth Police Division, Superintendent Coleridge Minto, told JIS News that approximately 70 police members across the parish have, so far, been identified as suffering either total or partial destruction of their homes.

He noted that many of the affected members have lost their roofs or experienced severe flooding, which has left them in need of both material and emotional support.

“So, already, we have been visited by our [Area 3] Chaplain who would have done sessions with our members to include myself, just to talk to us and we have the area persons from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Medical Services Branch, who have also visited and assisted in that area,” Supt. Minto explained.

He added that the JCF’s Chief Chaplain, Pastor Dr. Gary Buddoo-Fletcher, also made a scheduled visit to the divisional headquarters and other severely affected stations across the parish. They provided psychosocial intervention and morale support to affected personnel, he said.

The hurricane also caused significant damage to several police facilities in St. Elizabeth.

Supt. Minto said the Black River Police Station sustained structural damage, including broken windows and doors, with flooding affecting both the upper and lower floors.

He informed that the Siloah Police Station was among the hardest hit and required the removal of officers. The station is currently non-operational with personnel redeployed to other stations, he noted.

“The New Market Police Station also suffered significant damage, and the roof was lifted. However, the officers are still operating there and then at the Santa Cruz Police Station, a section of the courthouse fell on part of it. However, we maintain our presence,” Supt. Minto outlined.

In the meantime, he commended the resilience and dedication of the police officers who remained on duty throughout the passage of the hurricane.

“I want to thank them for their service to the parish and for the service to the JCF and the service to the people of Jamaica,” Supt. Minto underscored.