Police in St. Elizabeth Commended for Reducing Crime in the Parish

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has commended members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in St. Elizabeth for their effort in reducing crime in the parish.

Mr. McKenzie, who was addressing the monthly meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in Black River, on Thursday (April 10), said the reduction of the murder rate in the island speaks to the ongoing efforts of the Government in supporting the work of the JCF.

St. Elizabeth has had three murders in the parish, so far, this year, a sharp decline from the 12 murders that occurred in the corresponding period last year.

“I want to, on behalf of Local Government and on behalf of all of us, say to Commissioner Dr. Kevin Blake and his team, and especially to Commander of the parish [Superintendent Coleridge Minto], that we are 100 per cent behind you to give you the support that you need. The biggest cancer we face in this country is crime and violence, and if we can rid our country of this scourge, this country will be a better place,” Mr. McKenzie said.

He added that the Government remains committed to providing the necessary resources to the island’s security forces to ensure that they can effectively carry out their duties.

Mr. McKenzie’s address at the Municipal Corporation formed part of a working visit to the parish. The Minister also handed over an ambulance to the St. Elizabeth Infirmary and visited the parish’s drop-in centre.