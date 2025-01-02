Police Commissioner Urges Recommitment to Service Excellence by JCF’s Members

Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake, has charged members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to recommit to the sacred task of policing with integrity, compassion and excellence.

He noted that in 2024, “we saw how resilience and unity, underpinned by faith, enabled us to rise above obstacles”.

“We faced trials, but we stood firm, guided by our shared commitment to serve, protect and reassure. Let us continue to transform the present by building on the gains of the past year. Let this be manifested through better operations, stronger community relationships and personal and professional growth. Let us strive for constant improvement,” Dr. Blake said.

He was speaking during the annual Commissioner’s Devotional Exercise on Thursday (January 2). The event was held at the Office of the Commissioner of Police in Kingston.

The 2024 national crime statistics show a noteworthy achievement, a 19 per cent reduction in murders, which fell by 265 to 1,139 compared to 2023.

Dr. Blake encouraged the members to secure the future by committing to excellence in service.

“Let every report, every case, every interaction, reflect the highest standards of professionalism and care. Let us always remember that our actions today plant the seeds of tomorrow’s peace. My final charge to you, colleagues, is for us to walk in faith and unity, upholding our promises to the Jamaican people,” he stated.

“Let us partner with them, reassure them and demonstrate that the JCF is a force for good, an organisation of hope, strength and transformation. In 2025, let us aim to meet and even exceed expectations, guided by the principles of faith, courage and love. Together, with God as our guide, we will confront and overcome the forces that seek to harm our communities, transforming them into spaces of peace and prosperity,” Dr. Blake added.

This year’s devotional exercise was held under the theme ‘Transforming the Present, Securing the Future’.

The event saw members of the JCF kick off the year with inspiration, reflection and renewed dedication to service.