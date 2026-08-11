Police Commissioner Calls for Greater Focus on Reducing Domestic Violence

Commissioner of Police, Dr. Kevin Blake, says Jamaica continues to make steady progress in reducing murders and other violent crimes, with the national murder tally now 20 per cent lower than it was in August 2025.

He notes that the next phase of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) strategy to reduce murders must place greater emphasis on addressing domestic and interpersonal violence.

“While we have been improving our capabilities to deal with these types of violence, we must move even more stridently into proactive intervention,” Dr. Blake stated in the latest edition of the ‘Commissioner’s Corner’.

He is also urging members of the public to partner with the police in sustaining the momentum to build a society defined by peace.

The Commissioner pointed out that, in reflecting on the concept of peace, society sometimes overlooks the considerable effort required to create and preserve it.

“If it were true that peace is simply the absence of violence, then maybe it would not have required so much effort to achieve. So, as we begin another week of service to our beloved country, I want to invite us to reflect on what is peace… a concept so seemingly simple, yet significantly profound,” Dr. Blake said.

“It has recently taken on even greater significance with the addition of ‘Peace’ to the title of our parent ministry (Ministry of National Security and Peace). At first glance, peace may seem simply like the absence of violence or the absence of crime. While that is certainly part of it, true peace runs much deeper. Peace is a presence of safety and a state of harmony where one is free from violence, war, and worry,” he added.

The Commissioner noted that the achievement of peace within society is reflected in the confidence that children can walk to school without fear, businesses can thrive free from intimidation and disruption, neighbours can resolve their differences without resorting to violence, and families can look to the future with hope rather than anxiety.

“It also means that there is confidence among the people that this state of affairs will be sustained. That is the kind of Jamaica we all want and, more importantly, it is the kind of Jamaica that we are building. We often look to other peaceful societies and wish ours was as peaceful and orderly. However, we tend to forget that they did not accidentally stumble upon peace. Peace does not just happen. It must be built and protected and is sustained by the everyday choices that ordinary people make,” he stated.

Dr. Blake emphasised that meaningful peace-building starts close to home, taking root in families, schools, churches, workplaces, and communities.

“We therefore must demonstrate our belief that we need not look yonder for a peaceful society… we can make ours one such. It begins when a parent teaches a child right from wrong, when a teacher instils discipline, a neighbour chooses dialogue instead of confrontation, or a citizen decides to do what is right, even when no one is watching. It begins when we, as members of the JCF, ensure that every interaction between ourselves and the citizens is respectful. Every one of those actions strengthens the fabric of our society,” he stated.

“If peace-building is the objective, then one of the strongest foundations is what scholars call the culture of lawfulness. That simply means creating a society where obeying the law is not driven by fear of punishment, but by a shared belief that the law exists to protect all of us. It is a culture where honesty is admired, integrity is expected, responsibility is embraced, and respect for others becomes second nature,” the Commissioner added.

Dr. Blake argued that the JCF cannot, on its own, build a culture of lawfulness, stressing that this responsibility belongs to every citizen.

“We must take up the task of [being] the catalyst in this change. We, as members of the JCF, are best positioned to create an environment that encourages a driver to obey the traffic lights, even when there is no police officer nearby,” he declared.

“A culture of lawfulness requires that each citizen lives up to their responsibility. That is, it is reflected when a shop owner conducts business honestly, when the taxpayer pays what is due, when the parent teaches respectful authority, and when the young person chooses education and honest work over the lure of criminality. We can help to create an environment that supports this culture… but it requires the citizens to be on board,” Dr. Blake underscored.