Police Call on Citizens to Promote Peace and Civility

As the country moves closer to the next General Election, the police in Westmoreland are encouraging citizens and elected officials to promote peace and civility.

The call comes from Officer in Charge of Operations in Westmoreland, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kevin Francis, who was speaking at the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, on Thursday (July 10).

“With the pending elections drawing near, I want to use the opportunity to encourage us as citizens, as councillors, and as representatives of the country to engender peace, goodwill, and ensure that our constituents remain safe during this time,” DSP Francis said.

“It is also our responsibility as a council, as a people, as counsel, to speak to our constituents to avoid violence, avoid confrontation, to avoid situations that may escalate into something that we don’t want it to be,” he added.

Turning to other matters, DSP Francis also addressed the police’s ongoing efforts to address conflict and domestic violence in the parish.

“Having identified issues relating to conflicts, the police have taken steps to mitigate and to do interventions,” he noted.

“We go on the street corners, we meet and greet, we interact, and we have these ‘on-the-corner’ sessions that we utilise to engage community members, sensitise them about conflict resolutions and how to live good,” he said.

DSP Francis reminded the public of available support systems in the parish that can provide the necessary assistance.

“The police have a domestic violence centre in Negril located at the police station. If you have information or if you know of someone who has issues, domestic or otherwise, we can recommend these persons to the domestic violence centre or to any police officer,” he informed.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Westmoreland Division, is committed to this cause, and as such, I want to reassure [residents] that you have the support of the police,” he added.